Fred VanVleet Injury: Won't play Monday

VanVleet will not play Monday against the Wizards due to left hamstring soreness.

Monday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, so VanVleet's absence may be a byproduct of load management more so than the hamstring injury. VanVleet played 37 minutes in Sunday's 101-99 win over the Pistons, but he was held to seven points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT) while contributing seven rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block. With VanVleet sidelined for at least one game, Jalen Green could absorb most of the usage of the backcourt, while players such as Amen Thompson and Reed Sheppard may notice spikes in playing time.