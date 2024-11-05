Fred VanVleet News: Bounces back in win

VanVleet ended Monday's 109-97 victory over New York with 19 points (8-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block over 36 minutes.

VanVleet ended as the club's second-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun (25) in the win. After a three-game span in which the 30-year-old shot 20.5 percent from the field, he produced a bounce-back outing with an efficient game. VanVleet's offensive production has been limited thus far, and he has averaged 13.3 points, 5.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals across 37.6 minutes per game in seven regular-season outings. However, he remains a crucial part of the Rockets' frontcourt and has racked up two-plus steals in four outings.