Fred VanVleet headshot

Fred VanVleet News: Lethal from deep vs. Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

VanVleet closed with 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 victory over Cleveland.

All six of VanVleet's made field goals Saturday came from beyond the arc, and he finished as the Rockets' third-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green (26 each). VanVleet has scored at least 20 points and connected on five three-pointers in each of his last three outings. He'll look to continue that momentum into Monday's road game against the Celtics.

Fred VanVleet
Houston Rockets
