Fred VanVleet News: Lethal from deep vs. Cleveland
VanVleet closed with 20 points (6-13 FG, 6-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes during Saturday's 135-131 victory over Cleveland.
All six of VanVleet's made field goals Saturday came from beyond the arc, and he finished as the Rockets' third-leading scorer behind Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green (26 each). VanVleet has scored at least 20 points and connected on five three-pointers in each of his last three outings. He'll look to continue that momentum into Monday's road game against the Celtics.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now