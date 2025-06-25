Fred VanVleet News: To sign two-year deal with Houston

VanVleet will sign a two-year, $50 million contract with the Rockets, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

In order to do this, the Rockets will officially decline VanVleet's $44.9 million team option for 2025-26. His new two-year deal will include a player option for 2026-27. A reunion always seems like the most likely outcome, with both sides seemingly motivated to get this done right away. In 60 regular-season contests in 2024-25, VanVleet shot just 37.8 percent from the field with averages of 14.1 points, 5.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.