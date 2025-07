Madsen posted 22 points (7-12 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), two steals, one rebound and an assist in 17 minutes during Sunday's 103-93 Summer League win over the Jazz.

Madsen caught fire Sunday, knocking down six threes en route to a team-high 22 points. Madsen went undrafted in the 2025 NBA Draft and is looking to earn an NBA contract through his play at Summer League.