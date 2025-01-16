Gabe McGlothan News: Double-doubles off bench in win

McGlothan recorded 17 points (6-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 26 minutes during Thursday's 127-109 G League win over the 905.

It was an outstanding performance by McGlothan, who provided a spark off Grands Rapids' bench with his second double-double of the season. The 25-year-old had gone scoreless in consecutive G League outings before getting back on track, and he had scored in single digits during three straight contests prior to Thursday's action to follow a four-game streak in double digits.