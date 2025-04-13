Garrison Mathews News: Back in rotation Sunday

Mathews logged 12 points (4-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one block over 37 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 victory over Orlando.

Mathews moved back into the rotation for the regular-season finale, taking advantage of the fact the Hawks were without a number of their starters. Mathews has suited up only three times in the past 21 games, a fact that will likely keep him out of the rotation during the Play-In Tournament and beyond.