Gary Payton News: Goes scoreless in Game 5 loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Payton ended with one steal over six minutes during Wednesday's 121-110 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 5 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

Payton barely touched the floor, playing fewer than seven minutes for just the fourth time all season. Despite his continued defensive presence, Payton's shortcomings on the offensive end limit what he can do on the basketball court. He scored double-digits only once during the playoffs, while tallying just 13 total points during the most recent series against the Timberwolves. With an aging lineup, the offseason is going to be an interesting one for Golden State, particularly around what direction it takes moving forward.

