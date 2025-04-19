GG Jackson News: Out for personal reasons

Jackson (personal) has been ruled out for Game 1 against the Thunder on Sunday.

Jackson will be away from the team while attending to a personal matter, and his next chance to play will be Game 2 on Tuesday. Jackson averaged 15.8 minutes per game during the regular season, but he played only two minutes across the Grizzlies' two games in the Play-In Tournament, so his absence won't impact Memphis' rotation all that much.