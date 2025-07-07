GG Jackson News: Posts 27 points in SL loss

Jackson logged 27 points (11-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in Monday's 112-111 Summer League loss to the Jazz.

Jackson led the Grizzlies in scoring and was one of three Memphis players to supply at least 23 points, albeit in a losing effort. The 20-year-old forward has showcased his scoring ability through two Summer League appearances, racking up 47 points in 58 minutes during that span. Jackson missed significant time in 2024-25 while recovering from a broken fifth metatarsal in his right foot, and he appeared in just 29 regular-season outings. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see him provide a lift off the bench for Memphis in 2025-26.