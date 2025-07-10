Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Likely to stay with Milwaukee

Antetokounmpo said during a stream Thursday with influencer IShowSpeed that he will likely remain with the Bucks, Leocciano Callao of Yahoo! Sports reports.

"We'll see, probably. I love Milwaukee," Antetokounmpo said Thursday when asked if he plans to stay with the Bucks. Shams Charania of ESPN reported May 12 that the superstar was open to the possibility of playing elsewhere. According to NBA reporter Chris Haynes, Antetokounmpo was "not pleased" with the team's offseason moves to waive Damian Lillard and part ways with Brook Lopez in order to sign Myles Turner, though ESPN's Ramona Shelburne noted on NBA Today that Antetokounmpo was excited about Turner's arrival. For now, signs suggest the two-time MVP is likely to remain in Milwaukee, though nothing is guaranteed. Antetokounmpo is coming off another outstanding campaign in 2024-25, averaging 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 60.1 percent from the field across 67 regular-season appearances.