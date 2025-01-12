Giannis Antetokounmpo News: Nabs double-double in defeat

Antetokounmpo produced 24 points (10-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-10 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday's 140-106 loss to the Knicks.

Antetokounmpo led the Bucks in both scoring and rebounding Sunday, albeit in a losing effort. The two-time MVP recorded his 27th outing with double-digit points and rebounds, a feat he has now accomplished in nine consecutive contests. However, Antetokounmpo struggled at the free-throw line, which has been a glaring issue all season. The 30-year-old is currently on pace to shoot a career-low 58.5 percent from the charity stripe.