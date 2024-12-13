Gradey Dick News: Puts up 22 points Thursday
Dick recorded 22 points (8-19 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 31 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 loss to Miami.
Dick surpassed the 20-point mark for the eighth time this season. Even though going 3-for-11 from three-point range isn't exactly eye-popping, the shooting volume will allow Dick to remain relevant in fantasy, especially considering how depleted the Raptors are right now. The second-year guard has scored at least 15 points in three of his last four appearances, so he seems to be trending in the right direction. He's likely to flourish as a solid scoring weapon due to the absence of other key rotation pieces, such as Scottie Barnes (ankle) and Immanuel Quickley (elbow), for the time being.
