Gradey Dick News: Scores 15 points in OT loss

Dick produced 15 points (5-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, four assists and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 127-125 overtime loss to the Nuggets.

Dick's overall numbers haven't been eye-popping, but the second-year shooting guard has started the season on a strong note. Considering that most of his fantasy upside will be tied to what he can do as a scorer, and mainly a shooter, the fact that he's scored at least 15 points in three of his first four appearances is encouraging. In comparison, Dick only accomplished that feat 12 times in 60 games as a rookie. The second-year shooter is making just 34.6 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc this season, but the positive signs are there even if the percentages are not.