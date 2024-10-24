Gradey Dick News: Scores 16 in blowout loss

Dick finished Wednesday's 136-106 loss to the Cavaliers with 16 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 29 minutes.

Dick should be the Raptors' starting shooting guard all season long and go through the growing pains of adjustment on a rebuilding squad. His fantasy relevance will depend primarily on his shot volume and efficiency, since he doesn't project to be a stat-sheet stuffer. He wasn't especially efficient Wednesday against a strong defense, but it was encouraging enough that he played 29 minutes and took 13 shots.