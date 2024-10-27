Gradey Dick News: Scores 25 points in loss

Dick accumulated 25 points (9-16 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal over 30 minutes during Saturday's 112-101 loss to the Timberwolves.

With Immanuel Quickley (pelvis) and RJ Barrett (shoulder) sidelined, there have been more opportunities for Dick to start the season. The sharpshooter is 7-for-19 from deep, averaging 16.3 points per game through three appearances. However, for those in category leagues, Dick hasn't provided much outside of his scoring, averaging 1.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 1.4 steals-plus-blocks in 27.7 minutes per game.