Grant Nelson News: Joining Brooklyn

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 27, 2025 at 6:58am

Nelson agreed to an Exhibit 10 contract with the Nets on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nelson wasn't chosen in the 2025 NBA Draft but will link up with the Nets for the Las Vegas Summer League and will get the chance to compete for one of Brooklyn's three two-way spots during training camp and the preseason. As a fifth-year senior at Alabama in 2024-25, the 6-foot-10, 230-pound Nelson averaged 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks in 25.4 minutes per contest while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from downtown over 37 games.

