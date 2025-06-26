Grant Nelson News: Signs with Brooklyn

Nelson is signing with the Nets on a two-way contract, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Nelson served as the enforcer and glue guy for Alabama during the 2024-25 season, averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.2 blocks while shooting 52.2 percent from the field and 25.8 percent from three across 37 games. The forward boasts explosive vertical athleticism, regularly throwing down highlight-reel dunks, and shows strong instincts playing off the ball. However, he's somewhat of a defensive tweener and must improve the consistency of his jump shot. Though he went undrafted, Nelson could still carve out a role on a Nets squad expected to lean heavily into a youth movement in 2025-26.