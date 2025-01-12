Grayson Murphy News: Near triple-double off bench

Murphy tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 3-5 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds, one steal and one block in 36 minutes during Saturday's 113-107 G League loss to the Stockton Kings.

Murphy tied his season high with three made three-pointers and scored in double figures for the second time over his last three appearances. He also dished out his most assists since dropping a season-high 13 dimes against the San Diego Clippers on Nov. 20 and grabbed at least seven boards for the sixth time across 21 G League appearances this season.