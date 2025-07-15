Harrison Ingram News: Continues to impress

Ingram recorded 15 points (4-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 14 rebounds, six assists and three turnovers in 32 minutes of Monday's 93-91 Summer League win over the Jazz.

Ingram, who was a two-way contract player with the Spurs in 2024-25, has been all over the place in the Summer League with some strong games and duds mixed in. He led the team in points and rebounds Monday, however, leaving a strong impression on the coaching staff in the process.