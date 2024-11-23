Harrison Ingram News: Flirts with double-double in G League

Ingram recorded 22 points (9-17 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 40 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 104-91 win over the Birmingham Squadron.

Ingram ended the night second on his team in scoring behind David Duke's 23-point showing. He's been on the brink of his fourth double-double on the season, falling just one rebound shy in back-to-back appearances. Ingram will continue to be a double-double threat moving forward, especially if one of his team's top threats, Jamaree Bouyea (undisclosed), misses additional time.