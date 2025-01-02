Harrison Ingram News: Posts double-double in G League

Ingram played 34 minutes Wednesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 121-102 win over the Iowa Wolves and logged 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals.

Ingram had a solid outing during Wednesday's victory as he led the team in rebound en route to compiling his sixth double-double of the season. The two-way player is now averaging 11.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists across 19 outings with Austin so far this season and should continue to spend the majority of his time in the G League.