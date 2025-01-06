Harrison Ingram News: Racks up double-double in G League

Ingram played 34 minutes Saturday during the G League Austin Spurs' 115-84 win over the Raptors 905 and compiled 22 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 12 rebounds, six assists and a steal.

Ingram had a dominant outing during Saturday's win as he led the team in both rebounds and assists in addition to tying Malachi Flynn for the most points scored. The two-way player should continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League unless the Spurs find themselves shorthanded due to injury.