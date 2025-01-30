Harrison Ingram News: Strong night in G League

Ingram finished with 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block across 36 minutes Wednesday during the G League Austin Spurs' 115-106 loss to the Rip City Remix.

Ingram was one of two players on his team to reach the 20-point mark, and he led the Spurs in rebounds and steals while limiting costly plays (one turnover). The two-way forward continues to see the majority of his playing time this year in the G League, making just one appearance for San Antonio on Nov. 6 against the Rockets.