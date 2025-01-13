Henri Drell News: Drops 30 points in G League win

Drell (quadriceps) produced 30 points (10-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, five steals and one block over 33 minutes Monday during the G League Rip City Remix's 128-114 victory against the Iowa Wolves.

Drell was quick to prove his health following a brief absence due to a quad injury. He powered his team to a comfortable victory by contributing across the board, leading the Remix in points, rebounds and steals. Monday's performance marks the second time Drell has reached the 30-point threshold through 19 appearances this season.