Henri Drell News: Erupts for 36 points in G League
Drell compiled 36 points (16-28 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one block over 39 minutes Wednesday during the G League Rip City Remix's 117-95 win over the Salt Lake City Stars.
Wednesday was Drell's highest scoring output of the G League season and the third time he has scored at least 30 points in a game. The only blemish to his game were a game-high six turnovers, but the 24-year-old Estonian more than made up for it on the offensive side of the floor. Over his last five G League games, Drell has averaged 23.8 points on 50.0 percent shooting, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals over 38.3 minutes per contest.
Henri Drell
Free Agent
