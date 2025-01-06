Henri Drell News: Looks sharp from deep in G League

Drell totaled 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists and one steal over 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Rip City Remix's 118-111 loss to the Stockton Kings.

Drell appeared dialed in from beyond the arc, where he scored 12 of his 18 points on the day. He also paced his team in assists and has dished out five dimes in back-to-back appearances. Sunday's performance was a nice bounce-back showing for the 24-year-old after he was held to four points on 2-for-9 from the field Wednesday against San Diego.