Henry Ellenson News: Game-high 29 points in G League

Ellenson recorded 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal over 35 minutes Wednesday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 128-114 win over the Delaware Blue Coats.

Ellenson was Wednesday's leading scorer and finished third on the Herd in rebounding behind Ibou Badji (13) and Terence Davis (10). Ellenson has recorded at least 20 points in seven of his last nine G League outings. He's averaged 25.4 points on 59.8 percent shooting (including 52.4 percent from three on 4.2 3PA/G), 9.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists over 33.3 minutes per game over his last 10 G League appearances.