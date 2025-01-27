Henry Ellenson News: Pours in 32 points vs. Windy City

Ellenson totaled 32 points (12-24 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 14 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 44 minutes Sunday during the G League Wisconsin Herd's 91-81 victory over the Windy City Bulls.

Ellenson powered the Herd to victory by catching fire from beyond the arc, matching his season high in made treys. The Marquette product also secured his third double-double in the last five games by turning in yet another impressive showing on the glass. Ellenson is averaging 24.4 points, 10.0 rebounds and 1.6 assists over his last five matchups.