Herbert Jones Injury: Inks extension with Pels
Jones (shoulder) agreed to a three-year, $68 million contract extension with New Orleans on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Jones will now be on the books for the next five years and has a player option for the 2029-30 campaign. He's currently rehabbing from shoulder surgery to repair a right torn rotator cuff but is expected back at full strength ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 season. Jones averaged 10.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.9 steals through 20 games last season before suffering the shoulder injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now