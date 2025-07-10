Hunter Tyson News: Nabs double-double in SL loss

Tyson posted 12 points (4-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and two steals over 28 minutes during Thursday's 90-89 Summer League loss to Milwaukee.

Tyson wasn't shy on the offensive end, where he chucked up a team-high 14 attempts from the field. He wasn't able to get his shot to fall for the majority of the night, but his shot volume allowed him to reach double figures, and his effort on the glass resulted in a double-double. Tyson appeared in 51 regular-season games for the Nuggets a season ago, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes.