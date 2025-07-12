Hunter Tyson News: Scores 13 in SL loss

Tyson totaled 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and seven rebounds over 29 minutes in Saturday's 94-83 Summer League loss to the Timberwolves.

Tyson connected on two three-pointers but shot below 50 percent from the field in Saturday's loss. He appeared in 51 regular-season games for the Nuggets last season, averaging 2.6 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.8 minutes per game. His 2024-25 campaign was highlighted by an 18-point performance in a spot start April 2.