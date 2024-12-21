Ibrahim Cisse News: Nears double-double off bench
Cisse ended with eight points (3-5 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, three blocks and one assist over 20 minutes in Friday's 136-88 win over Long Island in the G League Winter Showcase.
Cisse held things down in the paint in Friday's contest, coming off the bench while leading all San Diego players in blocks to go along with a team-high-tying rebound total in a near double-double outing. Cisse has appeared in 12 contests this season, averaging 2.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 blocks per outing.
Ibrahim Cisse
Free Agent
