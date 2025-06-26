Igor Milicic News: Latching on with Philly

Milicic is signing an Exhibit 10 contract with the 76ers, Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express reports.

Milicic has the potential to become a serious scoring threat at the NBA level, though he struggled at times to find his shooting touch while at Tennessee. He averaged 9.4 points and managed to hit 47.2 percent of his field-goal attempts over 37 appearances during the 2024-25 season.