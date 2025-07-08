Isaac Jones News: Club option picked up

The Kings exercised Jones' $1.96 million team option for the 2025-26 season on June 29, Keith Smith of Spotrac.com reports.

Jones spent nearly the entirety of his rookie season in 2024-25 on a two-way deal before Sacramento upgraded him to a standard NBA contract in late March. The 6-foot-9 big man appeared in 40 of the Kings' 82 games during the regular season, averaging 3.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 7.6 minutes while shooting 65.1 percent from the field. He handled a more focal role on offense in his 16 appearances for the Kings' G League affiliate in Stockton, averaging 21.5 points in 32.0 minutes per contest. Now that he possesses a spot on the 15-man roster heading into 2025-26, Jones could carve out a more consistent rotational role in a Kings frontcourt that's lacking in depth.