Isaac Nogues News: Provides spark off bench Sunday

Nogues chipped in two points (1-1 FG, 0-1 FT), six rebounds, eight assists, four steals and one block in 23 minutes during Sunday's 129-116 G League win over the Valley Suns.

Although he didn't offer much in the scoring column with a passive role on offense, Nogues made a big impact as a facilitator and defender with his eight dimes and four swipes off the bench in Sunday's victory over the G League Suns. The 20-year-old guard hasn't seen much court time as a reserve for the Remix this season, playing at least 16 minutes from the second unit in just two of his five games, but similar showings to Sunday's could afford him a more stable spot in Rip City's rotation going forward.