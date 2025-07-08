Menu
Isaiah Collier News: Dishes out six assists in SL win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 8, 2025 at 8:42pm

Collier posted eight points (3-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's 86-82 Summer League win over the Thunder.

Collier led Utah in assists and has now dished out at least five dimes in all three of Utah's Summer League outings. However, the 20-year-old point guard has shot just 9-for-26 from the field during that span. Collier started 46 of his 71 regular-season appearances in 2024-25 and is expected to continue playing a significant role in his sophomore season.

