Collier produced 12 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 1-3 3Pt), 12 assists, three rebounds and one block across 33 minutes of Monday's 93-91 Summer League loss to the Spurs.

Collier has shined as a playmaker during the Summer League, but his jumper has eluded him so far. Through six appearances, he's shooting 38.3 percent from the field for an average of 10.8 points per game.