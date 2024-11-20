Isaiah Crawford Injury: Nursing ankle sprain

Crawford did not play in Wednesday's 108-98 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors due to an ankle sprain.

After his appearance was shortened to 13 minutes during Sunday's win over the South Bay Lakers with the injury, Crawford was unable to suit up for this contest altogether. The 23-year-old rookie forward will hope to get healthy in time for Sunday's matchup with South Bay. Over four games with the G League Kings this season, Crawford is submitting 8.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.8 three-pointers per contest while shooting 43.8% from beyond the arc.