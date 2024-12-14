Isaiah Crawford News: All-around production in G League

Crawford posted 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks in 37 minutes during Friday's 127-119 G League win over the Rip City Remix.

After scoring a season-high 23 points against the Santa Cruz Warriors on Wednesday, Crawford matched that total Friday. Over the past two games, he has totaled 46 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists, six steals and five blocks. Crawford is one of Sacramento's two-way players, though he'll continue to see the majority of his playing time in the G League this season.