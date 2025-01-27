Isaiah Crawford News: Dishes five dimes in G League

Crawford tallied 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday during the G League Stockton Kings' 108-104 victory over the Texas Legends.

Crawford managed to pack the stat sheet in the win and tied Skal Labissiere with a team-high five assists. Crawford was also calculated as a scorer, reaching double figures despite attempting only four attempts from the field. The Louisiana Tech product is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.3 blocks through 26 appearances this year.