Isaiah Crawford News: Dishes five dimes in G League win

Crawford tallied 13 points (4-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds, one steal and one block across 29 minutes Sunday in the G League Stockton Kings' 108-104 victory over the Texas Legends.

The rookie out of Louisiana Tech is averaging 12.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.4 three-pointers, 1.4 steals and 1.2 blocks across 31.3 minutes over his 26 appearances in the G League this season. Crawford is under contract with Sacramento on a two-way deal, but he's logged just nine minutes at the NBA level thus far.