Isaiah Crawford News: Makes rare appearance Monday

Crawford played the final 1:24 of Monday's 110-100 win over the Mavericks and recorded no statistics during his time on the court.

The two-way player made just his second appearance of the season for Sacramento, with both coming in end-of-game garbage-time scenarios. Crawford should continue to see the bulk of his playing time during his rookie season in the G League with the Stockton Kings. Over his 15 appearances for Stockton, Crawford is averaging 12.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers, 1.3 blocks and 1.2 steals in 31.3 minutes per contest.