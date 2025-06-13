Isaiah Hartenstein News: Will start Friday
Hartenstein will be in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Pacers, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Hartenstein came off the bench during Game 3 for the third consecutive game. He'll revert to his usual role as a starter with Cason Wallace set to be in the second unit Friday. As a starter throughout this postseason, Hartenstein has averaged 9.2 points, 7.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game, shooting 62.2 percent from the field.
