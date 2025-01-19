Isaiah Miller News: Game-high 28 points off bench

Miller tallied 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 27 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 133-110 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Miller was Friday's leading scorer while bringing in the second-most boards behind Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante (14). It was Miller's third double-double of the G League season (and second in the last five games), and for the year he is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds. 2.6 assists and 2.7 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.