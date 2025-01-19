Isaiah Miller News: Game-high 28 points off bench
Miller tallied 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks over 27 minutes Friday during the G League Austin Spurs' 133-110 win over the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.
Miller was Friday's leading scorer while bringing in the second-most boards behind Rio Grande Valley's N'Faly Dante (14). It was Miller's third double-double of the G League season (and second in the last five games), and for the year he is averaging 16.7 points, 6.5 rebounds. 2.6 assists and 2.7 steals over 31.0 minutes per game.
Isaiah Miller
Free Agent
