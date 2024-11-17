Isaiah Miller News: Scores 18 points Sunday

Miller had 18 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist over 35 minutes in Sunday's 99-92 loss to the Mexico City Capitanes.

Miller had a good offensive output as he ended up just one point behind the team's scoring leader Riley Minix in the defeat. Miller has produced more than 10 points in each of his five appearances so far in the Tip-Off Tournament. He should remain a regular option after averaging 34 minutes per game during the initial stages of the G League campaign.