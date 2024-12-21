Isaiah Mobley News: Double-doubles in return
Mobley (thumb) collected 16 points (6-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one steal over 21 minutes Friday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 128-106 win over the Santa Cruz Warriors.
Mobley missed nearly two weeks of action due to a thumb injury, but he needed just over 20 minutes of run Friday to post another double-double, his second in his last three appearances. He continues to add value for his team primarily as a scorer and rebounder, averaging 11.2 points and 7.9 rebounds through 12 games this season.
Isaiah Mobley
Free Agent
