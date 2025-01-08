Isaiah Mobley News: Drops 28 points in G League

Mobley produced 28 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block over 39 minutes Tuesday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 103-99 win over the South Bay Lakers.

Mobley missed Saturday's matchup against Motor City while dealing with an illness but showed no signs of rust Tuesday evening. He led his team in scoring by turning in an efficient scoring night, reaching the 20-point mark for the second time through five G League regular season appearances.