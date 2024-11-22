Isaiah Mobley News: Secures nine boards in G League

Mobley finished with seven points (2-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 23 minutes Thursday during the G League Delaware Blue Coats' 115-107 loss to the Westchester Knicks.

Mobley paced his team on the boards with five of his nine rebounds taking place on the offensive end of the court. He also ended the evening tied with Jeff Dowtin with a team-high four assists. However, Mobley has been miserable shooting the ball so far this season, knocking down only 24.1 percent of his attempts from the field over five appearances.