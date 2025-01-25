Isaiah Stevens Injury: Misses game for undisclosed reason

Stevens was inactive during Saturday's 124-111 G League win over the Memphis Hustle due to an undisclosed reason.

Stevens was one of three Sioux Falls players inactive with injuries or illnesses Saturday, though the specifications of his exact injury or illness is unknown. Stevens' next opportunity to return to the court is Monday, and he should be considered a game-time decision for that contest. Stevens has averaged 13.3 points, 9.6 assists, 3.1 rebounds and 1.4 steals over 25 G League contests this season.